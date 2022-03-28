Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating) were up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.58. Approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 21,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.26.

The stock has a market cap of C$167.23 million and a P/E ratio of -22.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.94.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

