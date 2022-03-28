Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating) were up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.58. Approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 21,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.26.
The stock has a market cap of C$167.23 million and a P/E ratio of -22.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.94.
About Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP)
