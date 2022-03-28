CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $23,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2,473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 496.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,285 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 838.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 242,669 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.44. 45,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,686. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

