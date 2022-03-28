Credit Suisse Group Cuts Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Price Target to CHF 160

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 166 to CHF 160 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY remained flat at $$7.08 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

