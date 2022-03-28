CREDIT Trading 58.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $266,155.77 and approximately $31,004.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 58.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

