Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 299,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,175,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 431,344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,058,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 124,724 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,488,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 112,690 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 20.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,193,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 544,347 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

