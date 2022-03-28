Critical Survey: Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) versus Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

88.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Loyalty Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -23.86% -61.87% -8.71% Loyalty Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Loyalty Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 2 0 2.29 Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus price target of $15.71, suggesting a potential upside of 186.76%. Loyalty Ventures has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.31%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Loyalty Ventures.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Loyalty Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $331.26 million 0.43 -$79.06 million ($3.40) -1.61 Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.59 -$2.34 million N/A N/A

Loyalty Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc. is based in DALLAS.

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.