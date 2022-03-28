Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$18.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.63 and a 12 month high of C$19.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.36.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

