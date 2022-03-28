Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Up 66.4% in March

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the February 28th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Crown alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Crown by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,433,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in Crown by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $665,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 53.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 520,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

CCK traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $128.54. 714,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,580. Crown has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day moving average is $111.22.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.