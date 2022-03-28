Cryptex Finance (CTX) Price Hits $7.38

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.38 or 0.00015568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a market cap of $21.54 million and approximately $890,707.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00035861 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00110471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,918,170 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

