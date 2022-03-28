Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Stock Price Down 3.6%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 4,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 13,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.
About Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW)
