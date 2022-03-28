Crypto Sports (CSPN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $100.00

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $294,149.34 and $100.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 85.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

