CryptoBonusMiles Trading 47.2% Higher This Week (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $369,584.64 and $6,481.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00036155 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00110499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CBM is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

