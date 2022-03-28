Crypton Market Cap Hits $4.07 Million (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Crypton has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $182,000.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,174,792 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

