CryptoSoul (SOUL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $704,611.93

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $704,611.93 and approximately $132.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.26 or 0.00194069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00027061 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.56 or 0.00419797 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00050883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

