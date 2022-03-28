CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($82.42) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s previous close.

EVD has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.92 ($70.24).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR EVD traded down €1.74 ($1.91) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €58.26 ($64.02). The stock had a trading volume of 300,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.73. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €48.78 ($53.60) and a twelve month high of €72.68 ($79.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €63.03.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.