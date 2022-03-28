Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of CUBI traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.28. 367,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,832,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

