CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the February 28th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CVR Partners stock traded down $10.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.02. 200,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,293. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.24 per share. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

