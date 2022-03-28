CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of CyberArk Software worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $167.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.26.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

