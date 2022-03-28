CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $195,158.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,573.83 or 1.00113585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.05 or 0.00273676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063389 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00023365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001427 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

