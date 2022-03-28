Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $86,370.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $136.83 or 0.00287839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

