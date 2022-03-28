Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.72

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 62672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and have sold 100,000 shares worth $1,344,800.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

