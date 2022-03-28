D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DNZ stock remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,342. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,532,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 107,751 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

