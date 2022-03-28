Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 30,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,523,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

