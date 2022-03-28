DAOventures Price Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $348,597.18 and $859.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005418 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.