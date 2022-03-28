Darden Restaurants, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.38 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $7.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.60.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $129.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average of $144.30. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after buying an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after buying an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

