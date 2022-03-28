Dash (DASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $337.27 Million

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $337.27 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $128.51 or 0.00271939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.47 or 0.07066641 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.47 or 1.00037264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash launched on January 1st, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,650,296 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.