DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Clarus Securities

Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities started coverage on shares of DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$2.50 price target on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 86.57% from the company’s previous close.

DCM remained flat at $C$1.34 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,999. The company has a market cap of C$59.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. DATA Communications Management has a 52 week low of C$0.63 and a 52 week high of C$1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.84.

DATA Communications Management Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides business communication solutions in North America. It provides a range of communication solutions, including multi media campaign management, location-specific marketing, 1:1 marketing, custom loyalty programs execution, and brand management, as well as commercial printing services.

