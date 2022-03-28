Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $261,265.21 and approximately $13,174.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.30 or 0.07091802 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,678.67 or 0.99969703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,174,789 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

