Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS.
PLAY traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $43.12. 2,781,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,387. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.
In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
