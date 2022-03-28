David G. Golden Buys 21,818 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) Director David G. Golden purchased 21,818 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,272.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BNED traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $190.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNED shares. TheStreet lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 387.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

