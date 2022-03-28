Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading Up 13.4% This Week

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00004280 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $148.02 million and $12.20 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

