DEEPSPACE (DPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.56 Million

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $397,247.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.36 or 0.07123332 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,490.79 or 1.00253952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.