Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Down 6.9%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. 541,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,753,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

DNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

