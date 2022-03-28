Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target to GBX 330

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 350 ($4.61) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,817. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

