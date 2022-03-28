Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been given a €36.00 ($39.56) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s current price.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NORMA Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.75 ($44.78).

NOEJ traded down €1.22 ($1.34) on Monday, hitting €26.08 ($28.66). The company had a trading volume of 131,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The firm has a market cap of $830.97 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.06. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €25.80 ($28.35) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($54.24).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

