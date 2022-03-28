Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €180.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €180.00 ($197.80) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($202.20) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($181.32) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($188.13) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($169.23) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €166.30 ($182.75).

DB1 traded up €3.35 ($3.68) during trading on Monday, hitting €162.20 ($178.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €148.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €132.65 ($145.77) and a 12 month high of €164.35 ($180.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

