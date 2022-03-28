Deutsche eMark One Day Volume Reaches $45.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $101,419.91 and approximately $45.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 586.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

