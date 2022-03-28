Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €8.00 ($8.79) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.92) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.22 ($7.94).

Shares of LHA traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €7.17 ($7.88). The stock had a trading volume of 7,468,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.64. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 12-month high of €11.72 ($12.88).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

