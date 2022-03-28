Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($73.63) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.40 ($68.57) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($84.62) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.54 ($70.92).

Deutsche Post stock traded down €0.34 ($0.37) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €44.25 ($48.62). 1,984,222 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($45.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.91.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

