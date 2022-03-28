Dev Protocol Trading Down 3.5% This Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $17,478.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00265081 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

