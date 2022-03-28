Diageo (DGE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Diageo (LON: DGE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,100 ($53.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,800 ($36.86) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($57.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/14/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,100 ($53.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/9/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/2/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,300 ($56.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/1/2022 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,770 ($62.80) to GBX 4,800 ($63.19). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($61.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,500 ($59.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/28/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/28/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,930 ($51.74) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/27/2022 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($40.81) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($61.22) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,836 ($50.50) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,656.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,715.49. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,969.14 ($39.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($54.11). The firm has a market cap of £88.82 billion and a PE ratio of 29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($48.25) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,206,226.96). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,900.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

