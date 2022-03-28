DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 332,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,012.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiaSorin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.25.

Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.21.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

