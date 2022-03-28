DIGG (DIGG) Reaches Market Cap of $16.18 Million

DIGG (DIGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $32,174.48 or 0.67934275 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $16.18 million and $26,578.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.36 or 0.07071957 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.81 or 0.99891531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

