Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Achieves Market Cap of $749,247.70

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $749,247.70 and $13,661.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.99 or 0.07087562 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,639.41 or 0.99866261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00047758 BTC.

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,798,262 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

