DigitalBits Reaches Market Capitalization of $475.70 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $475.70 million and $13.07 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005382 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027103 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.94 or 0.00816279 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

