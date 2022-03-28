DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Down 40.9% in March

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,350,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 37,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DBRG opened at $7.03 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,736,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.