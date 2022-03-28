DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Down 40.9% in March

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,350,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 37,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
DBRG opened at $7.03 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,736,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.
About DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.
