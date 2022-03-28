DigixDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.82 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for $620.27 or 0.01304796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $46.82 million and approximately $7,130.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.71 or 0.00230785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00035424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00110212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 75,490 coins. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

