Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Trading Down 5.4%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $164.75 and last traded at $168.88. 1,600,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,010,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

