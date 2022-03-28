disBalancer Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $391,464.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. disBalancer has a market cap of $2.64 million and $391,464.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, disBalancer has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.47 or 0.07066641 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.47 or 1.00037264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046660 BTC.

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,165 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

