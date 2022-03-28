Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.61. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.21.

About Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

